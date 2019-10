In recognition of National Dessert Month, which takes place throughout the month of October, a local chocolate factory is inviting you to try out some tasty treats.

The Chocolateka is Laredo's own original chocolate factory where they have chocolate fruit, ice cream, and candy.

It's not just chocolate that they are famous for, they also have several different Mexican flavored candies and treats.

The shop is located at 8602 McPherson Rd.