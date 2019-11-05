Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a dozen!

As the great Homer Simpson would say "Mmmm donuts."

It's time to eat the not so healthy snacks because it's National Doughnut Day!

Americans eat 10 billion doughnuts a year. That's about 31 doughnuts per person!

The signature hole in the middle is said to have begun to help the doughnuts cook more evenly.

Another fun fact: there are actually two National Doughnut days.

The other one is the first Friday in June.

That day honors the Salvation Amy Lassies who served the pastry to soldiers during world war one.

Check your local bakery or coffee shop to see what deals they may have.