Celebrate National Garage Sale Day with free yard sales!

If you have been looking to get rid of some of your old junk, this weekend is the perfect time to do so!

Not only does Friday kick-off Tax-Free Weekend, National Garage Sale Day will take place this Saturday.

As part of the national campaign, the City of Laredo has decided to allow residents to sell items from their homes without needing any permits of any kind.

Starting on Friday, August 9th to August 11th, residents can set up shop right in front of their homes without worrying of receiving a citation or penalty of any kind.

Normally the city charges roughly $15 a permit, so that residents can sell from the vicinity of their own homes.

If residents are caught selling without a permit, they can usually see a fine of up to $500.