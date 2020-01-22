Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with a little spice!

It’s time to add a little spice to your life because it’s National Hot Sauce Day!

In honor of the day, Cholula is giving away free hot sauce for life to anyone willing to tattoo themselves with Cholula.

They are teaming up with Daredevil Tattoo in New York City to give away free tattoos.

If you don’t live in New York, you can head to Cholula’s Instagram and comment on the post featuring Chef Aaron Sanchez to be entered.

Cholula will then choose one winner from all the submissions on social media.