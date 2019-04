It's time to tackle that pile of laundry that's been piling up because it’s National Laundry Day!

You can put off filing your taxes even longer, and do laundry instead or just add it to your procrastination list.

Other ways to mark the day, you could try out a new brand of laundry detergent or fabric softener, to see if they work better than the ones you've been using.

You can also teach someone such as a soon-to-be college student how to do laundry themselves.