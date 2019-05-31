Celebrate National Macaroon Day!

Celebrate the end of the month with Macaroons!

May 31st is known as National Macaroon Day, a day to eat the tasty pastries.

A macaroon is made with egg white, sugar and shredded dried coconut and it’s usually dipped in chocolate.

Meanwhile, a macaron is a meringue-based treat with egg white, sugar, almond meal, and food coloring.

The treat is characterized by its smooth domed top, flat base, and ruffled circumference.

There are several different flavors and kinds of Macaroons and Macarons to choose from.

If you would like to pick up some Macaroons you can head on over to the Whoops! Kiosk at Mall Del Norte.