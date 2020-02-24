Celebrate National Pancake Day with free flap jacks!

The International House of Pancake is encouraging customers to give back while they give out free pancakes!

Every year, IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day by giving back.

It’s a day where customers are invited to complimentary pancakes but they are also encouraged to donate to a worthy cause.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children is just one of the many organizations that works with the pancake house to raise money for children in need.

The hospital is a network of 22 non-profit medical facilities across North America that helps children with various injuries and illnesses.

National Pancake Day will take place on Tuesday, February 25th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every donation from the event will go to Shriners Hospital.