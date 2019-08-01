Celebrate National Spider-man Day!

It's a day to honor everyone's favorite wall-crawling superhero!

August first is known as National Spider-Man Day.

Marvel's Stan Lee first brought spider-man into the comic book universe back in August of 1962.

The awkward teenager turned superhero quickly became popular with readers.

Fifty-seven-years, several comic books, television shows and movies later, the character is still very popular.

So whether you enjoy the Toby Maguire movies, Tom Holland and even Miles Morales, make sure to step into the Spider-Verse.