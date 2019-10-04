Celebrate National Taco Day with a free taco!

Americans love their tacos! Last year, we ate over 4.5 billion of the tortilla-wrapped delicacies.

Friday is National Taco Day and we encourage you to consider the endless variations you can create with fillings.

The word taco is the Mexican equivalent of the English word sandwich.

The tortilla, which can be made of corn, flour, or wheat, is wrapped or folded around a filling that is generally made of spiced proteins- beef, pork, chicken, and even fish.

Restaurants across the country are offering special deals in honor of the day.

In celebration of the day, the Laredo Taco Company will be messaging a free breakfast taco to all of its customers.

All you have to do is text taco to 88388, standard messaging rates may apply.

You can take advantage of this offer from now until 10 a.m.

If you enjoy your breakfast with a Bloody Mary it’s also National Vodka Day.