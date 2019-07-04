Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month by getting active!

Get ready to have more fun this summer with free activities throughout Laredo this month.

July has been declared as "Parks and Recreation Month" by the City of Laredo and the Parks and Leisure Department.

The goal is to raise awareness on the vital impact that parks and recreation and conservation have on communities.

Officials say taking advantage of our local parks and recreation centers is a vital part of our physical health and personal interactions.

You too can celebrate Parks and Recreation Month just by visiting them.

