Celebrate Valentine's Day at Laredo Mansion!

If you are looking for a romantic getaway, a local mansion is inviting couples to a special Valentine’s Day celebration, best of all, you don’t have to travel far.

The Laredo Mansion is one of city’s newest bed and breakfast establishments that has a total of 21 different rooms located in the St. Peter’s Historical District.

This past summer, the owners renovated the house and decided to open it to the public for special occasions as well as events.

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, the mansion is inviting lovebirds to “A Night to Remember”.

Couples will get a chance to enjoy some food, dancing and music under the roof of the elegant building.

The event will take place on Valentine’s Day which is this Friday from 6:30 p.m. from 11 p.m.

In order to attend the event, you must make a reservation.

General admission tickets are $90; meanwhile, VIP is $125 per person.

For more information on making your reservation you can call them at (956) 898-6347 or visit their Facebook below.