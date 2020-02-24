Celebrate a day off from school with McMonday night at the carnival!

Many students around town are celebrating the day off from school and McMonday night at the WBCA Carnival!

Monday is the final day of the WBCA Carnival and which means it’s McMonday Night.

To take advantage of the special promotion, all you have to do is take a McDonald’s receipt to the carnival and you will be able to get in for free.

The best part of all is that the receipt will be put into a raffle for a chance to win free McDonald’s for a family of four for a year.

The carnival opens at noon to 10 p.m.