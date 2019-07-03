Celebrate the Fourth of July with some Hot Dawgs!

Many residents across the nation will light up the skies and their grills this Thursday in celebration of Independence Day.

Every year, the Fourth of July is recognized as the day the United States of America became an independent nation.

Some of the celebrations include fireworks, food and family fun.

H-E-B Plus is looking to help you celebrate your Fourth of July with some good old fashion grilling.

The grocery store has provided some of the secrets of grilling up some good old fashion hot dogs.

H-E-B has several different hot dog options for everyone to enjoy.

They have Chicago style dogs, Mexican hot dogs, and even vegetarian hot dogs.

For all your Fourth of July needs, you can head over to H-E-B Plus. The store has all the recipes and so much more at the Cooking Connections table.

From all of us here at your good neighbor station, we would like to wish everyone a very happy Fourth of July.