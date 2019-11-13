City looking for volunteers to plant trees at North Central Park

The City of Laredo is inviting the community to take part in a tree-planting ceremony that seeks to beautify and celebrate a popular park.

File photo: North Central Park

Named after a Winnie the Pooh novel, the Return of the 100 Acre Wood at North Central Park benefits the continued development of the facility.

Earlier this year the park celebrated 10 years of providing recreation, and leisure to the community.

Since then, the park has held several events such as the concert in the park, 5k runs, and the recent Halloween event.

The city is asking for volunteers to come out and make the park even more beautiful by planting trees.

During the summer months, leisure activities can be near impossible with the triple-digit temperatures.

The city is looking to provide shade to future parkgoers by planting some trees in the park.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23rd from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you would like to register for the event you can do so online by clicking here.

Organizers are expecting roughly 900 volunteers to come out to the event.