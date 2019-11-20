Celebrate the joy children bring on National Child’s Day

Today is a day to celebrate the joy of children near and far.

November 20th is not only known as National Child’s Day, it’s also Universal Children’s Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, the day recognizes children’s ambitions, dreams, and goals.

The day calls for adults to nurture and support the nation’s youth to help them succeed.

It apparently all started when a retired school counselor first thought of the day in 1995.

Back in 2009, President Obama moved the observance from June to November.

