Celebrate your favorite pooch on National Dog Day

Talk about the dog days of summer, today is a day to honor man’s best friend.

According to studies, dogs keep us healthy, both physically and mentally.

The overall goal of National Dog Day is to encourage at least ten thousand rescues each year.

Regardless of their genetics, all dogs require care and training.

If there's a particular breed that has captured your heart, check the shelters.

You might be surprised to find either a purebred or one that is a mix of the kind you're fond of.

Eventually, no matter the breed, pets will become a loving member of your family.