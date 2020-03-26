Celebrities encourage people to stay home

You know things are getting serious when Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell are telling people to stay home.

That's the case in California where Governor Gavin Newsom released videos from the two celebrities this week.

In this first clip, Snoop tells people not to go outside unless they have to.

Ferrell dressed in party attire says isolation is the perfect time to party at home with family members or roommates.

Newsom issued a stay-at-home order last week.

It's likely the measure will remain in place over the next two or three months.