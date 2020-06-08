Census 2020 underway

It is your turn to be counted in this year's 2020 Census.

This year's census is upon us and the Webb County census office is hard at work trying to gather information.



Any data that is collected in the census will be used for many different essential services people need for everyday life.



Being counted in the census will mean better education and health services, even voting power and re-districting is done with census data.



U.S. census representative Nancy Guerrero reminds us that everything you answer in the census is confidential.

"So it's confidential protected by law, so don't be afraid of answering the census even though we don't ask immigration status, it is confidential and protected by law. We do not share information with no other governmental agencies, no IRS, no immigration, no police officers. We don't share with apartment management people. We don't share nothing that will identify a person, we only data statistics, numbers. We don't share nothing that will identify no one."

According to Guerrero, only 42.8 percent of Webb County has participated in this year's census.



To take part in the census you can visit 2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020.



If you prefer to answer the questions in Spanish you can call 844-468-2020.