Mexican troops send migrants back to Guatemala and Honduras

Hundreds of Central American migrants who entered southern Mexico in recent days have either been pushed back into Guatemala by Mexican troops, shipped to detention centers or returned to Honduras.

An unknown number slipped past Mexican authorities and continued north.

The latest migrant caravan provided a public platform for Mexico to show the U.S. Government and migrants thinking of making the trip that it has refined its strategy and produced its desired result.

The caravan will not advance past its southern border.

What remained unclear was the treatment of the migrants who already find themselves on their way back to the countries they fled last week.

The caravan of thousands had set out from Honduras in hopes Mexico would grant them passage.

About a thousand of them requested Mexico’s help in returning to their countries.