Central American migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol

Central American migrants tired of waiting in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez are surrendering themselves to U.S. border officials.

A long line of people could be seen at an opening in the border barrier monitored by Mexican federal police.

Some have been making their way across the border, but U.S. Border Patrol officials say the influx is testing already stretched resources.

The migrants hope that presenting themselves to U.S. officers will allow them a fast track to apply for asylum.

But the Border Patrol says they are seeing hundreds of people handing themselves in daily.

Officials say current facilities in El Paso are not designed for families with children; however, a new facility is being built to help process migrants.

In March alone, more than 103,000 undocumented immigrants have been taken into custody along the southern border or turned away.