Chamber of Commerce discusses trade agreement during Kiwanis meeting

The fate of a trade agreement that is one of the main sources of revenue for Laredo’s economy is in the hands of Congress.

The president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Miguel Conchas spoke about the updated version of NAFTA, which is now called the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement or USMCA.

Conchas mentions how Congress has not approved the agreement and how there is opposition within the political landscape.

Conchas spoke during Tuesday’s Kiwanis meeting about how vital the current deal is to Laredo’s growing trade business.

The chamber of commerce president also mentioned how the current immigration issues are taking away important personnel needed to help process people and cargo here at the border and how that could be negatively affecting our economy.