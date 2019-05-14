Chamber of Commerce hosting management communication seminar

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is inviting the business community to a seminar that will focus on effective management communication.

The chamber of commerce is known for hosting monthly seminars relating to business and how entrepreneurs can expand their venture.

Management communication is a challenge every manager strives to accomplish but everyone can learn how to improve their skills.

The chamber of commerce is looking to host an event that will touch up on all the ways managers of any business or industry can better communicate with their employees.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Falcon Bank located on 7718 McPherson Road.

The event is free for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.