Chamber of Commerce receives good feedback on Ferris Wheel project

Officials with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce say the response over the proposed Ferris Wheel at the Outlet Shoppes has been mostly positive.

This comes after the team over at the Outlet Shoppes met with the chamber to get their opinion on the project.

The Chamber of Commerce President Miguel Conchas suggested conducting a survey to see how the community feels about this idea.

After roughly 1,500 people were surveyed, the response has been good; however, funding for the project has brought out some skepticism.

Conchas believes the project will be a great attraction to the outlets since not a lot of people take advantage of shopping at the stores.

The survey is still open for another few weeks for those who have not yet responded and would like to take part.