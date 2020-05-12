Chamber of Commerce reports low shopper turnout

Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light for dozens of businesses to reopen this month, but many local shops are seeing less and less shoppers than they were hoping to see.

Some small businesses are struggling to get customers through the door.

According to the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, a low number of shoppers have been visiting local businesses, especially those located in the downtown area.



Miguel Conchas, the president of the chamber, says the main factors have been that shops cannot operate fully due to the 25 percent capacity restriction, shoppers are scared to go out into public areas, and federal restriction do not allow tourist to crossover into the U.S.



He says border towns like Laredo depend on tourists coming over and spending money. Because the lack of tourism due to COVID-19, plus local and state shutdowns, he says businesses were hit hard during the 2020 spring break season.



According to Conchas, about 40 percent of the yearly retail sales in Laredo come from shoppers from Mexico.

"It is going to be something that we need to be patient with. I understand the frustration. It is hard being closed for 5 to 6 weeks and your bills are piling up. But it's something we are going to have to take one step at a time."

The federal mandate that allows only essential workers and trade shipments to continue to move back and forth between borders is set to expire on May 20th.

However, Conchas says he expects retail shopping to be low for the next couple of months.

Conchas says he is involved in meetings with state and local officials to discuss and make recommendations dealing with the reopening of the border for tourism travel.