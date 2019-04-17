Chance T.Storm After Midnight.

A cold front will shift our winds into the northwest after midnight. Rising air above the arriving cooler northwest winds may allow for thunderstorms to pop up. There is the possibility of winds gusting 40-50 mph in the strongest storms 1 to 3 am. Hail is also possible. The best chance of more widespread severe storms lies from La Salle and Dimmit counties northward, and especially San Antonio northward where the lifting motion is more pronounced, and updrafts feeding the thunderstorms would be rooted lower in the atmosphere, closer to the surface. Drier cooler air will follow Thursday and Friday. Southerly winds will return with warmer temperatures during the weekend. Humid air will deepen over our area leading to shower chances early/mid next week.

