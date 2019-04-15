Chance Thunderhower Wednesday Night

Warmer, more humid winds are moving in from the gulf. We will see low clouds each Tuesday and Wednesday morning, clearing each afternoon. Rising air in advance of a wave in the upper level wind flow, and and an approaching cold front may pop up a shower Wednesday night. Cooler drier air will follow Thursday and Friday. Warmer winds from the south will return Saturday.

I'm expecting a low cloud deck toward morning, low in the mid 60's. Clearing Tuesday afternoon, high around 90. Clearing Wednesday afternoon, high well into the 90's. A chance of a brief thunderstorm Wednesday night. Sunny with low humidity Thursday and Friday, high in the mid 80's. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the low to mid 90's.