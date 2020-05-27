Chance Thunderstorm Friday Dawn

Hot weather has returned to south and southwest Texas. Thunderstorms are tracking through central and southeastern Texas north of our area. Air lifted from ~10,000' altitude late tonight would be buoyant enough to form shower clouds, so I will put in a slight shower chance, just in case. A better chance for thunderstorms is late Thursday night and early Friday morning as gulf air lifts above a cold front arriving from the north. Weak upper level disturbances may produce scattered shower chances Sunday into early/mid next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a shower late tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday afternoon, high in the mid 90's. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night to early Friday, partly cloudy Friday afternoon, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday, high in the upper 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers, highs not far from 90.