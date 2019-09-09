Chance of September Showers

An upper level low has moved into southern Texas. It will still be nearby Tuesday and even Wednesday. The atmosphere as a whole will become a bit more moist, allowing for scattered showers with the low to become a little more numerous.A few could be briefly heavy. The upper level low will begin to weaken and move away to our northeast after Wednesday, and the atmosphere will not be as moist after Wednesday. Shower chances will mostly go away by the end of the week and weekend.

I'm expecting skies to become mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance of scattered showers, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday through Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of a scattered shower, high in the high 90's.