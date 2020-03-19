Chance of Storm Tonight, Cool Weekend

Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, could form on the heated high terrain of northern Mexico. An upper level disturbance is approaching, producing the rising air for tall clouds to form. The leading edge of a much cooler airmass from the north will reach our area Friday afternoon. Showers may accompany and follow the arrival of the winds from the north. Much cooler Saturday into Sunday. Much warmer winds from the south will return Monday with hot weather Tuesday through Thursday.

I'm expecting a chance of strong thunderstorms tonight. A few storms could have high wind and hail. Low tonight around 70. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers, high in the upper 70's. Cooler with a chance of showers Friday night, low in the 50's. Cloudy Saturday with periods of showers, high in the upper 50's to around 60. Cloudy Sunday, high around 70. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the upper 80's. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, highs rising through the 90's.