Chance of T. Storm Late Wednesday Night

Warm humid air from the gulf will likely produce a low deck of clouds late tonight. Drier air above the humid gulf air will stir in, mixing away the clouds Wednesday with sunny hot conditions in the afternoon. A brief window of opportunity for lifted air to be buoyant enough to form thunderstorm clouds after midnight Wednesday night. Sunny, low humidity, not as hot weather follows from the Great Plains Thursday and Friday. Friday dawn will be on the cool side. Warmer winds from the south will return Saturday. A front approaching from the west may trigger showers Tuesday.

I'm expecting clouds late tonight, low around 70. Clearing Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90's. A chance of a brief thunderstorm after midnight Wednesday night, cooler with lower humidity by morning. Sunny warm and dry Thursday and Friday, high in the mid 80's. 50's Friday dawn. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the low 90's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, a chance of some showers, high in the high 80's.