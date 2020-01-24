Chance of shower Saturday, Best Chance on Thursday.

The dry air that brought our mostly clear skies is moving to our east. Mid level moisture from the Pacific, and low level moisture from the western gulf and eastern Mexico is moving north toward our area. This will mean cloudy skies Saturday into Sunday morning with a slight chance of a few patches of light showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Drier air from the west will clear our skies Sunday afternoon and Monday. A wave in the upper level wind flow may bring a scattered shower Tuesday. Moist air from the south and west will rise above the south edge of a Great Plains airmass during Thursday with a good chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

I'm expecting skies to become cloudy overnight, low in the low 50's. Cloudy Saturday with a chance of a few patches of light rain in the afternoon and evening, high in the upper 60's. Cloudy Sunday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high in the low to mid 70's. Partly sunny Monday, high in the upper 70's. A slight chance of a passing shower Tuesday, high in the 70's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the upper 60's. Periods of rain Thursday.Cooler, high in the upper 50's. Showers ending Friday morning, some clearing in the afternoon, high in the low to mid 60's.