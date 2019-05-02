Several Chances of Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms have formed in central Texas along a pool of rain cooled air from earlier storms last night.Other storms have formed where dry air from the Trans Pecos is meeting the western edge of the rain cooled air, and over the heated high terrain in northeastern Mexico. Our part of south Texas may catch some of the storms from the mountains in Mexico, and toward morning, storms that are now over central Texas. An approaching cold front from north Texas, and rising air ahead of a wave in the upper level wind flow will bring another chance Friday night. Another wave in the upper level wind flow will approach late Sunday into Monday with another chance of thunderstorms. Hotter, sunnier weather will follow mid next week.

I'm expecting a chance of some thunderstorms tonight and perhaps again toward morning, low around 70. Mostly cloudy Friday, a chance of thunderstorms Friday night, high in the high 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of scattered showers, high in the upper 80's. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a chance of thunderstorms, high in the high 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, highs rising through the 90's.