Chances of rain as we head into the weekend

It can't rain all the time but hopefully, we can get some rain later this week!

As we hit the middle of the week, Mother Nature is in the middle of giving us some rain.

On Wednesday, we are expecting the usually hot and humid temperatures with a high of 104.

As we move into Thursday, we will drop to 100 and see a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Those chances of rain will carry on into the weekend and hopefully give us some relief from these hot and sunny conditions.

It’s been a while since we had some decent rainfall, so hopefully this time we will see some.