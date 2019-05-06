Lightning and the thunder

After a very hot and humid weekend, we are going to cool off and expect some more chances of rain.

On Friday we saw that morning thunderstorm that woke everyone up; however, we didn't see any showers over the weekend like we were expecting.

On Monday we will see a high of 87 degrees and lows in the 70's with a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Those chances of rain will continue to pop up throughout the week and into next weekend.

Be sure to stay dry and pack a raincoat or umbrella this week!