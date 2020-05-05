Chances of rain on Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday!

Not only is it Cinco de Mayo, but it's also Taco Tuesday!

On Tuesday morning we will start off very muggy and humid with temperatures in the mid-70s.

As we head into the evening hours we could see a slight chance of showers pop up around our area.

Our best chance of rain will be at around the 10 o clock hour until after midnight.

Those chances of rain will linger into Wednesday but we will see a slight drop in temperatures.

We are looking at a high of 85 degrees on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

These moderate weather won't last for too long; on Thursday we will jump up to the mid-90s and those temperatures will continue into Friday.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback on Friday, we are looking at a 60 percent chance of rain.

We are expecting a slight cool frontal system to come into our area and bring temperatures down into the 60s and 70s on Saturday.

Enjoy this nice little break, we are going to climb back up to those 80s on Sunday and Monday.