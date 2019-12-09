Changes are coming!

After an unusually warm start to December, it looks like we are finally going to start to see some changes.

On Monday we will start off once again in the low 60s and see another high in the mid-80s.

As we head into the evening hours, we will start to experience winds pick up putting us in the 50s overnight.

Then on Tuesday, the winds and the cloud coverage will put us at 57 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Overnight, we will drop down all the way into the 30s but on Wednesday we will bounce back to the 60s.

Even though we are still going to be seeing some warm conditions during the day, at night we will drop to the 40s and 30s.

Just make sure to keep warm in the nights.