Changes coming to Laredo Airport

As the City of Laredo continues to grow, officials are looking to offer new possibilities and the Laredo International Airport is one area that continues to see progress.

Recently, Jeffery Miller took the role of being the new director for our local airport.

Miller has been here for about a month and a half but he has had plenty of experience being the director for airports in Detroit, Michigan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He says giving Laredoans an enhanced travel experience is one of his top priorities.

Miller says the airport is in the process of improving cargo by enhancing some of its ramps.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking into rebranding the city to showcase all of the great things our city has to offer, something Miller says he is happy to be a part of.