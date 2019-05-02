Changes coming to social media giant

Facebook is rolling out a new design and the biggest changes to the app in years.

The social media site is ditching the blue menu bar and opting for a simpler, all-white design instead.

The site is also overhauling the way users engage with groups and events, making them easier to find and participate in.

Facebook is also adding a "Secret Crush" feature to its dating service.

If someone adds you to their secret crush list, Facebook will send you a notification but will only reveal the name if you pick the same person as your secret crush.