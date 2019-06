City Council will meet to discuss changes to ordinances, and updates to different community projects including an ordinance to establish rental rates, and tenant policies at the Fernando Salinas Elderly Rental Housing projects located at the 1800 block of Juarez Avenue.

Occupancy would be limited to people 62 or older with incomes at or below the 60-percent of the area median income as set annually by the U.S. HUD Department.

Leasing would be on a first come first serve basis