Changes made after city's budget workshop

Last week’s budget workshop gave City of Laredo officials the opportunity to meet with different department heads to balance their expenses for the upcoming fiscal year.

One of the questions the City Council faced during the budget workshop was whether they would raise or lower its tax rate currently at .634.

District Three Councilman Mercurio Martinez says Senate Bill two passed which means this year would be the last year that a city or municipality could actually raise it all the way up to eight percent, and not have voters input.

Martinez says every major city went on to raise their tax rates; however, Laredo stayed the same.

Some departments did experience some changes such as the parks and leisure department whose scope of work is now more defined.

The councilman says before not only were they mowing the lawn and taking care of piping for irrigation, they also had to assemble playground equipment.

The new changes will allow the parks department to focus on keeping up with maintenance while the public works department will take over construction and assembly projects.

Councilman Martinez adds the total amount of people who were transferred from the parks department to public works was about six.