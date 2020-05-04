Changes made at Medical Examiner's Office due to COVID-19

By now we all know the changes that employees have had to make at their work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



One of the places that has had to change the way they operate is the Webb County Medical Examiners Office.

Doctor Corinne Stern says one noticeable difference is that they are using the infectious disease suite more often now, which provides an additional level of infection control.

Any employee that goes to a home where COVID-19 is suspected, they are required to wear full gowns, masks, and PPE.

Right now any person suspected of dying of COVID-19 before being tested is only given an external exam but they are tested to confirm whether or not they had the virus.



While not everyone who dies of COVID-19 needs to be autopsied, there are certain cases that do require it.

"What the law says is that anybody who dies within 24 hours of arriving at the hospital our office must be contacted if they die in the emergency department, and the emergency physician is concerned that the patient may have died of COVID or may have had COVID-19 symptoms at the time of death, and they did not live long enough at the hospital to take that sample. Then we will transport the patient here under procedures that have been set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Doctor Stern says that to date, a total of twelve patients have been tested in their facility for COVID-19.



She says so far all of those tests have come back negative.