Charm your loved one this Valentine's Day with jewelry!

Necklaces, bracelets and diamond rings, these are a few of women's favorite things.

For those looking to buy their loved one something special this Valentine's Day, you can never go wrong with fine jewelry that best represents a person's personality.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry has a wide selection of gift options to choose from.

The jewelry shop offers, rings, bracelets, charms & pendants, necklaces and earrings.

If you don’t have anyone to spend the holiday with, there’s also Galentine's Day which is a day when women celebrate their friends.

James Avery also has a selection of best friend bracelets for those looking to surprise a friend or even a family member who has always been there for them.

It’s not just about the women, the store also offers a selection of men’s jewelry for wives looking to give their husband something special.

If you would like to see all of the wonderful items the shop offers, you can visit their store at 10719 McPherson Road.

For more information, you can call (956) 284-2254.