Charter Review Commission seeks to lower discretionary funds

The amount of money available city leaders can use to benefit their district at their discretion could soon see a massive decrease.

The Charter Review Commission says the estimated $500,000 that each member received during the city’s budget is way too much for a city our size.

As a result, the commission is considering proposing an ordinance that would lower the amount to about $50,000 like the City of San Antonio.

Members of the commission said sometimes those funds can be used for things that the community doesn't need.

In the past, discretionary funds have been used to fund projects such as the purchase of the Canseco Building and decorated street signs.

According to the commission, those funds are supposed to be used for neighborhood needs such as streets, sidewalks, and even lighting.

The ordinance would also include adding rules as to what the money can and cannot be used for.

No decision has been made on the proposal for the ordinance; however, they will discuss it during a future meeting.

The City of Laredo says the amount of money each councilmember receives changes depending on the credit of the city and availability of bonds.