Charter Revision Commission seeks to make changes

The city charter is a guide regarding the way the City of Laredo operates and in it are the rules that council members, the mayor, and other city officials must follow.

Now a commission in charge of amending proposed changes to those rules met for the first time since last year.

On Tuesday, the group met at city hall chambers to pick their chair and vice chair.

Although they did not go over any of the more than 20 proposed changes, they did comment on some important issues they would like to address.

Some of the issues include the mayor's veto power, the recent water increase and the clarification of some language that is currently open for interpretation.

One of the propositions included the removal of elected officials.

Currently, 10 percent of registered voters are needed in order to remove any official in question but if approved that could soon change to 10-percent of the actual voters.

The City Attorney Kristina Hale says the commission could still grow the number of the propositions on their list.

Another proposition would give the City Council the power to give orders to employees and department directors. Right now they are only able to ask questions and give inquiries.

Two other proposals could also give City Council control over of appointing and removing the city secretary and the city attorney.

The commission will meet every third Wednesday of the month. Their next meeting will be on July 17th.