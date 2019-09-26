Charter Revision Commission setting a standard for elected officials

Can a lapse in judgment cost elected city officials his or her seat?

The legal term called, “Moral Turpitude” is something that the city charter has struggled to define; however, with the help of the Charter Revision Commission, we’re one step closer to finally getting past that hurdle.

Last week, during their monthly meeting, the topic of moral turpitude was talked about in great length.

Commission chair judge Manuel Flores says it's an issue that's been brought up in the past by City Council but was hard to take action on.

Flores says there was no definition in the charter and that state law does not really define what constitutes as moral turpitude.

Because of that, the commission was tasked with unanimously deciding on a clear definition for it; something that they ultimately reached a verdict on.

Flores says he had proposed the definition as any offense class b or higher such as felony, theft or offenses under the penal code that constitutes as abuse of office.

Under this recommendation, if an elected official is convicted of any of these crimes, then they would have to forfeit their position in office.

Flores says if it’s not a conviction then it does not apply.

The last time the topic of moral turpitude was brought up was issues involving a council member who was entangled in a civil lawsuit over a social media post made about a candidate running for the same position.

The charter revision commission will take their recommendations to City Council for approval.

After that, it will be up to the voters to decide whether or not they want to change this section of the charter.