Check the CBP prohibited list this holiday season!

The holiday season is upon us and thousands of paisanos are expected to cross into Mexico from our port of entry.

If you plan on traveling to and from another country, customs officials are advising travelers about some of the items they will not allow you to bring into the U.S.

When we think about the holidays, one of the top things that is always on our minds is the food.

Customs and Border Protection says a lot of popular food items are on the prohibited list.

Foods such as apples, oranges, guavas, and potatoes have been on the prohibited list for years.

But in November, new items such as tomatoes and peppers will not be allowed into the country.

Customs and Border Protection supervisor Carlos Ramos says all the prohibited items are regulated because of pest risk.

Ramos says they are trying to prevent pest infestations or pests coming from Mexico or any other country.

Customs officials say if you want to avoid fines and delays at the bridges, declare your items ahead of time or just simply don't bring them.

Officials also add that you can expect delays along the southbound lanes of I-35 due to the heavy paisano traffic.