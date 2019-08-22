Cheddar's, a new place to grab lunch!

If you are looking for a new place to grab some grub, an eatery in town is offering a slew of lunch deals at low prices.

With the school year officially underway, many of us are focused on responsibilities that fell to the wayside during the summer months.

Restaurants across the nation are offering deals and incentives to encourage customers to take a break from the daily grind and treat yourself to some good eats.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is just one of Laredo’s fine dining experiences that is offering lunch combos starting at just $5.99.

The restaurant is offering its toasted patty melt, grilled cheese sandwich, southwest chicken Quesadilla and broccoli and cheese chicken.

Cheddar’s is located at 2320 NE Bob Bullock Loop next to the Alamo Drafthouse.