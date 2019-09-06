Chemical spill scare prompts concerns of hazmat protocols

A chemical spill near an elementary school on Tuesday is raising concerns within the community about the dangers of possible spills happening close to residential areas.

The spill happened at Investment Avenue which is less than half a mile from Muller Elementary School.

When the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene, hazmat crews determined that the spill was made up of 35 percent peroxide mixed with water, which all came from a punctured container.

During incidents like these, the Laredo Fire Department is usually the first one to call.

Captain David Flores with the fire department says once the first engine arrives and determines it’s a hazmat situation, they go ahead and alert dispatch who will then alert the hazmat team.

Captain David Flores says once their team arrives, they go through the process of identifying the substance close to the area and find a solution.

During that time, Flores says they try to identify it and isolate whatever could be hazardous to the public.

Gerardo Guerra Jr. with the Environmental Services Department says their job is to figure out what happened and why, so they can conduct an investigation as soon as possible.

Some businesses hire third-party companies to mitigate these situations or train their own personnel on how to handle hazmat situation even if it's minor events.

Captain Flores goes on to say that there might be plenty of hazmat situations that they are unaware of because there are other companies that handle them themselves. When it’s something a little more drastic, that is when they will alert fire officials.

The city environmental services always needs to be contacted since they need to ensure laws are being followed.

Guerra says they need to investigate and make sure everything is done in compliance with the city ordinances, state laws, and federal laws.

Both departments say they're always working to ensure that the public is safe from any harm to their health or life.

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality is also contacted in all hazmat matters.