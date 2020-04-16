Chemist creates safe zones in Nuevo Laredo

In our sister city of Nuevo Laredo one creative chemist has created a safe zone for COVID-19 patients.

Cesar Campos the chemist who has now created a capsule that can surround COVID-19 patients while they are being moved.

This capsule provides a safe environment for healthcare workers while they are treating or moving any patients with the virus.

Campos says he and his team designed and went back to the drawing board before deciding on the final model that would keep everyone safe.

