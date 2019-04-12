Chicago Police Officers celebrate Star Wars convention

A galaxy far far away is coming to the Windy City of Chicago, and law enforcement is getting in on all the fun!

The Chicago Police Department went around town and recorded PSA videos in celebration of the Star Wars Convention.

One officer sent Chewbacca straight when it came to putting ketchup on a Chicago hotdog.

Another officer encroaches on a friendly stroll between R2D2 and K-2SO but they were let go. It looks as though it was all just a misunderstanding.

The police department is excited about the Star Wars convention taking place in Chicago and they wanted to show their support.

More than 35,000 fans are expected to attend the event.